Eventus marks another year of rapid growth; poised for further expansion in 2022 Built In just named trade surveillance firm to new list of Best Remote-First Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that 2021 represented yet another record year by revenues, client count and staff expansion, and the firm plans continued aggressive growth throughout 2022.

Also this week, Eventus was honored in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. The online platform for global technology professionals named Eventus to its list of the Best Remote-First Companies in 2022. According to Built In, each firm on the list has made long-term commitments to hiring and supporting remote employees and has the perks, culture and organizational capacity to allow all workers' careers to flourish, regardless of location.

Eventus more than doubled its workforce across the globe in 2021 and plans to continue acquiring talent in 2022 in support of its ambitious growth strategy.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're extraordinarily proud of our team's accomplishments throughout 2021, and we've already begun executing on an ambitious strategic plan for this year. In 2021, we increased our client base by more than a third and added some of the biggest household names in their respective asset classes, including FTX US in cryptocurrencies and LedgerEdge in fixed income. As we continue to grow at a rapid pace, the qualities that have distinguished us in the industry and enabled us to earn our clients' trust will remain paramount, including a focus on the highest level of service, in-house capital markets and regulatory expertise, high-performing technology and constant enhancements to the platform."

Highlights of 2021 included supporting the company's expansion by closing in September on a $30 million Series B funding round. Proceeds have helped fuel the firm's growth throughout all areas of the company, as well as enabling Eventus to enhance the product suite and introduce new automation tools and deeper financial risk applications in its Validus platform. In 2022, the firm will continue its penetration into new geographical markets, grow its client base in multiple asset classes – including equities, fixed income and foreign exchange (FX) – and further cement its leading position in digital assets.

The company's expertise in digital asset trade surveillance continues to attract many of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges globally, and traditional capital markets institutions looking to add cryptocurrencies to their offering are increasingly turning to Eventus for cross-market and cross-product surveillance capabilities, as well as guidance in navigating their respective regulatory jurisdictions around the world. To that end, Eventus recently formed a strategic partnership with TRM Labs and Notabene to create Project TEN – a one-stop solution providing a 'single-pane-of-glass' offering solving for on-chain analytics and anti-money laundering (AML), trade surveillance and Travel Rule compliance.

Eventus closed out 2021 with 10 new awards and honors on the year – including four specifically for its work in the Asia-Pacific region:

Risk Technology Award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year

Waters Sell-Side Technology Award for Best Sell-Side Market Surveillance Product

Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech

Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence: Best Solution – Market Abuse & Surveillance

WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Tool

RegTech Insight Award APAC for Best Trade Surveillance Solution

FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for Best New Product – Market Surveillance

Canadian RegTech Award for Best Market Conduct Solution

RegTech100

AIFinTech100

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

