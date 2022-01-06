Cocomels Offers Sweet Sublimeness with New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for those who are leaving sugar behind in 2021, Cocomels, the maker of the original coconut milk caramel candy, is launching indescribably delicious <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares. Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers everywhere and with this new launch, the brand offers an option with less sugar that almost everyone can enjoy.

New Cocomels <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares

Balancing the taste of decadent dark chocolate with coconut cream caramel and a sprinkle of sea salt, Cocomels' new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares are free from dairy, gluten, corn syrup, and cholesterol. In addition to being vegan and now keto-friendly, the brand doesn't use sugar alcohols. These sharable squares are sweetened with allulose, which doesn't have a cooling aftertaste and, best of all, tastes the most like sugar!

"When creating our new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares, the most important factor to us was to develop an option for sugar-reducing consumers which did not compromise on taste and was as close to our fan-favorite classics as possible," says JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Founder of Cocomels. "That's why we decided to develop our own high quality allulose-based chocolate - because we felt it tasted the closest to sugar-full chocolate without sugar alcohols or palm oil."

With 80 calories per 2-pack serving, Cocomels <1g Sugar Squares are perfectly portioned as a snackable treat that can be enjoyed alone or shared with a friend. <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares will be sold online via Amazon, Cocomels website, and all Sprouts Farmers Market stores for an MSRP of $2.49. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com.

About Cocomels

Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. That's why Cocomels is pronounced CAN-DY, not CAN'T-DY! Cocomels is available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jill Wong / Amanda Cerda

jwong@startrco.com

acerda@startrco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cocomels