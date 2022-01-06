Chris Schwegmann Named Managing Partner at Dallas Trial Boutique

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Chris Schwegmann has been elected as the newest managing partner of the highly respected Dallas trial firm of Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann. In his new role, Mr. Schwegmann will manage the business and operational strategies for the firm, while continuing his practice in matters involving trademark and copyright infringement, false advertising, antitrust, and other business disputes.

"I'm honored by the encouragement and confidence I've received from my partners, our attorneys, and the staff to lead the firm," says Mr. Schwegmann. "We've been blessed with lots of work, have added a number of outstanding associates in recent months, and are well-positioned to continue delivering results in the most complex and challenging cases in venues across the nation."

Mr. Schwegmann succeeds Eric Pinker, who has served as managing partner since June of 2000.

"This is a great opportunity to transition leadership to the next generation," says Mr. Pinker. "Chris is well-prepared for this role, having served as general counsel of the firm for several years. He is highly regarded by everyone here and I look forward to supporting Chris in every way possible as he leads the firm into the future."

"Eric served selflessly and skillfully as managing partner for more than 20 years, guiding the firm's growth from a handful of lawyers to a well-regarded litigation powerhouse with more than 40 trial lawyers," says Mr. Schwegmann. "We all owe a great debt to his intelligence, business savvy, and most of all, patience. We appreciate that leadership, and what he offers the firm and our clients in returning to a full-time practice of law."

Mr. Schwegmann represents companies in a wide range of industries including software, technology, manufacturing, cosmetics, and health care. He has been repeatedly honored by Texas Super Lawyers in the fields of business litigation and intellectual property and as one of D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas. Just this year, he was recognized by D Magazine as one of the Dallas 500, which profiles the region's most influential business and civic leaders.

Mr. Schwegmann joined the firm in 2005 from Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York City. He earned his law degree from New York University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University. Following law school, he served as a law clerk to The Honorable Sam A. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm whose philosophy is based on trial-tested experience, creativity, and an uncompromising will to win. For the past three years, the firm has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession. The firm has also received numerous accolades by The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine, and Texas Lawyer, and was twice awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

The lawyers at Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann try business disputes of all types, including breach of contract, intellectual property and trade secret, class action, financial services, securities, breach of fiduciary duty, employment, and professional malpractice cases. To learn more, visit www.lynnllp.com .

