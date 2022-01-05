Voyager Space Completes Acquisition of Space Micro

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration today announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in San Diego-based Space Micro. Voyager will provide strategic operations support to help advance Space Micro's technology throughput to civil, commercial, and defense customers.

Space Micro is an innovative, engineering-driven business focused on advancing high-performance satellite communications, digital, and electro-optic systems with 2.8 million hours of space flight heritage. Today, the company has multiple active contracts, including the development of AI for Earth observation missions and for providing X-Band transponders for two lunar missions selected under the NASA Artemis program. Space Micro also has a history of providing critical technology for the U.S. Department of Defense, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) space payloads, secure laser communications terminals, and is also developing a digital RF-to-optical and optical-to-RF signal converter. Space Micro developed a 100-Gbps Laser Communications Terminal which has been on orbit for over a year.

"We're pleased to start this year with a new addition to the Voyager family," says Matthew Kuta, President and COO of Voyager Space. "Space Micro brings innovation, precision, and experience to our technology portfolio."

"As we look at a continuously developing and evolving satellite market, Voyager makes a perfect partner to support our technology capabilities and business operations," says Space Micro Co-Founder and Chairman, David Strobel. "Our teams are ready to hit the ground running to meet customer needs and market demand."

Voyager previously announced a strategic agreement on November 22, 2021 for the intent to acquire Space Micro.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital.

About Space Micro

Space Micro Inc., based in San Diego, CA, is an engineering-driven business focused on technology advancement for high-reliability satellite subsystems. The company leverages commercial technology in the design and manufacture of affordable, high-performance, radiation hardened communications, electro-optics, and digital systems for use in commercial, civil, and military space applications around the world. Space Micro solutions include Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) transmitters, mission data transmitters, star trackers, space cameras, image processors, Command & Data Handling (C&DH) systems and high data rate laser communications systems.

https://www.spacemicro.com/

