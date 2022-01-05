ADITXT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Aditxt, Inc. - ADTX

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of AiPharma Group Ltd. to Aditxt, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqCM: ADTX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aditxt will first acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000. Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-adtx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC