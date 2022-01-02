LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech, a global leading developer of intelligent and powerful home cleaning appliances, today announced plans to attend CES 2022. Dreametech is planning to include in its lineup of the T-series and P-series stick vacuums, H11-series wet & dry vacuums, and the Dreame Bot D9, L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro robot vacuum & mops.

Dreametech to Join CES 2022

Dreametech's Breakthrough Technologies

Dreametech ensures all of its products utilize advanced motor technology to deliver powerful suction. However, Dreametech has some new features to show off at CES 2022. To illustrate the breadth of their technological innovations, Dreametech is presenting the L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro in their lineup.

The L10 Pro has Dreametech's latest navigation system, combining LiDAR and 3D mapping technologies. These technologies allow it to learn floor plans, avoid obstacles, and optimize cleaning routes to a whole new level. The 3D map becomes interactive via the app, to make creating customized cleaning plans a snap.

The W10 makes cleaning even more hands-free by rinsing, scrubbing, and drying its mop pads. This is the first of Dreametech's robot vacuum & mops supporting this feature and differentiates itself from most models on the market by how thoroughly it self-cleans and by automatically drying the mop pads with hot air once cleaning is done to prevent bacterial growth and mildewing.

Dreametech's Z10 Pro robot vacuum & mop is the brand's first to include an auto-empty dock. This allows the robot to automatically dump the dirt and debris from its dustbin into a 4L bag in the dock that, when full, simply needs to be thrown away and replaced. This further automates home cleaning, providing enough dirt storage to allow for up to 65 days of daily cleaning before needing to be emptied.

Dreametech's Planned Lineup

In addition to the robot vacuum & mops exemplifying their breakthrough technologies, Dreametech will be exhibiting the D9 robot vacuum & mop. The D9 provides mopping for hard floors and vacuuming for carpeting and utilizes LiDAR navigation to make automatic cleaning an easy option for people all over the world.

Stick vacuums include the Dreametech P10, P10 Pro, T10, T20, and T30. These powerful, lightweight stick vacuums deliver suction power ranging from 20kPa to 27kPa of suction to ensure thorough home cleaning and make it easy to clean hard to reach places with an assortment of accessories. Runtimes ranging from up to 50 minutes for the P10 up to 90 minutes with the T30 provide users with enough power to clean most homes on a single charge.

Dreametech is also bringing the H11 and H11 Max wet & dry vacuums that are designed for cleaning hard floors. Both vacuums support multiple features like a two-tank design — that allows fresh water and cleaning solution to be sprayed on the roller brush from the clean water tank while a dirt separation system removes dirt and water from the brush and deposits it into the dirty water tank — a one-press automatic cleaning feature, and an intuitive status screen.

Dreametech believes this extensive product lineup exemplifies their innovative technology and the versatile performance of their products. Be sure to find the Dreametech booth at CES 2022 to see these impressive and innovative products in action!

About Dreametech

Established in 2017, Dreametech is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://www.dreame-technology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreame Technology