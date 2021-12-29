SyMap Medical Ltd. Announces its Strategic Collaboration with Pythagoras Medical

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyMap Medical Ltd (SyMap) announced its strategic collaboration with Pythagoras Medical. With this win-win collaboration, SyMap has full rights to utilize all assets of Pythagoras, including their Renal Nerve Mapping System (ConfidenHT™, CE Mark Approval,) patents, trademarks and expertise. This collaboration will further enhance and consolidate the patent portfolio of SyMap and ensure the leading position of SyMap in the domain of Renal Denervation (RDN).

SyMap is focused on developing revolutionary device therapies for the unmet clinical needs of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, including hypertension, heart failure, arrhythmia, asthma and early-stage lung cancer. The company, co-founded by Dr. Jie Wang and Mr. Kewen Jin, is based in bioBAY, located in Suzhou, China. Dr. Wang has a long track record of academic research and entrepreneurship. He is a faculty member of the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Columbia University, professor at the Jiangsu Province Hospital and is the former Dean of Nanjing University's medical school. He has participated in the development of RDN since the technology's infant stages via Ardian Inc.

SyMap is conducting two pivotal trials in China: the first is the SMART Study (NCT02761811) using the SyMapCath I™ Catheter/SYMPIONEER S1™ RF system for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension. This system is based on proprietary technology and is able to map renal nerves for selective renal sympathetic denervation as well as provide feedback for physicians before, during, and after the procedure. The second trial is the BATA Study (NCT03765307) which assesses the efficacy and safety of the Elation™ system to treat severe asthma via bronchial radiofrequency ablations. Both studies are executed by leading clinical investigators and are guided by well-known international experts who serve on the company's Scientific Advisory Boards. Both systems have been granted "Green Channel Device" status by China's regulatory agency.

Pythagoras Medical is a cutting-edge medical device company established by Rainbow Medical, Israel's premier medical device investment group. The company is developing a platform for intra-arterial nerve mapping using an electrical stimulation approach for hypertension. Its ConfidenHT™ System has received CE Mark in EU countries.

