Marking the Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its annual market performance review, global software giant, Wondershare Technology is releasing a summary of major milestones achieved in 2021, including over 100 million software downloads, strong product adoption, successful social campaigns, and awards from globally renowned brands such as CES 2021, G2 Crowd, and Shorty Awards.

Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Achievements and awards

Wondershare's recognitions for the year begin with a record-breaking 100 million software downloads and 1200+ product upgrades, while the acquisition and integration of Ufoto into its fold deepened its penetration into the fast-growing photo and video editing segment.

2021 also saw Wondershare collaborate with key players such as ISIC Canada in the education domain and with Microsoft to bring Windows 11 compatible versions of Filmora, PDFelement, InClowdz, EdrawMax, EdrawMind, Anireel, and UniConverter to the Windows Store.

Underlining Wondershare's commitment to championing creativity and productivity were several social media events such as the Back-to-School campaign to engage students and educators, #WondershareBFF to incentivize creators to showcase their most precious friendship moments, and the explosively viral #WondershareChallenge that garnered 2.8 million impressions and 20,000 engagements.

Topping off a very successful year were awards and special recognition from respected consumer brands, such as the "Future Tech Award" for "Best Creative Software Suite" from CES 2021, the Shorty Award for Wondershare Filmora X - Winner and Audience Honoree for Best in Photo and Video, and recognition as a "Leader" and "High Performer" at the G2 Crowd Fall 2021 Awards.

Key growth drivers across Wondershare product lines

Video Creativity

Wondershare Filmora - A user-friendly video editing software that is hugely popular with the new generation of social media video creators and professionals alike.

Diagram & Graphics

Wondershare EdrawMax - The perfect drawing tool for everything from project planning to electrical engineering diagrams and industrial drawings. Used by over 25 million professionals and several Fortune 500 companies.

Productivity

Wondershare PDFelement - A powerful document management tool serving multiple platforms. Available on desktop and mobile with cloud integration.

Software Utilities

Wondershare Recoverit - The one-click solution for all your data recovery needs. Over 1000 file formats can be recovered with an industry-leading 95% recovery rate.

From the Desk of the CEO

"It's been a fantastic year for the Wondershare brand, and we're honored that our work is being recognized and appreciated by individual users and enterprise organizations alike," said Wondershare CEO Tobee Wu.

"Our achievements in 2021 stand as a testament to our team's ability to perform on a global scale and at the world-class level that users of our products have come to expect."

To learn more about Wondershare product lines, please visit: https://www.wondershare.com/, or follow the official social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

