Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Freightliner Truck and Detroit Diesel Dealerships in Austin, Texas and Surrounding Area

HOUSTON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie Doggett Industries, one of the largest family-owned businesses in Houston, expanded its footprint in the Austin region with new dealership acquisitions this week adding $120+ million in annual sales to Doggett's revenues approaching $2 billion.

Through its heavy duty truck division, Doggett acquired dealerships for Freightliner, Western Star and Detroit Diesel from the Austin Freightliner Group of commercial dealerships previously owned by the Jay Hendrix Family. Financial terms of the acquisitions in Austin, Georgetown and Buda, Texas, were not disclosed.

The acquisitions from Austin Freightliner Group complement Doggett's existing footprint of Freightliner dealerships in San Antonio, El Paso and cities in the Rio Grande Valley including Laredo, Pharr and Brownsville.

"Bringing Austin Freightliner into the company culture that has led to all our success will be a win-win for our customers and our team of dedicated folks," said Paul Burk, executive vice president and general manager of the Doggett Truck Group. "Doggett has historically doubled the number of technicians after acquisitions providing best-in-class training, processes, benefits and compensation packages. We plan to dramatically grow Austin Freightliner the same way."

Doggett grew its dealership count to 40 with the additions in the Austin market. The firm has locations or geographic coverage in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico.

In April, Doggett announced acquiring Western Star, Autocar Trucks and Detroit Diesel locations in the San Antonio market from Grande Group in April.

Doggett is the Freightliner, Western Star and Autocar dealer for the state of Arkansas with locations in Little Rock, Van Buren, Searcy and the Springdale/Fayetteville market. The family-owned heavy equipment dealer bought privately held Truck Centers of Arkansas for $103 million in May 2018.

In 2019, Doggett Truck Group acquired Truck Enterprises Inc., an authorized Western Star, Detroit Diesel and heavy duty trailer dealer, which added locations in El Paso and Carlsbad, New Mexico and grew the company headcount. Less than a month later, Doggett picked up the privately held Great Dane Trailer distributor/dealer for El Paso, Laredo and McAllen/Pharr, Texas, with territory stretching to Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Doggett is a Houston based diversified heavy equipment dealer/distributor for 7 first-tier manufacturers (www.DOGGETT.com) that are either number 1 or 2 in their respective industries: John Deere Construction and Forestry Equipment (18 dealerships), Toyota Industrial Equipment - forklifts & material handling (7 dealerships), Freightliner On-highway and Vocational Trucks (9 dealerships), Western Star On-Highway and Vocational Trucks (located in most of our Freightliner dealerships), Great Dane On-Highway Trailers (1 dealership), LinkBelt Cranes (4 dealerships), Doggett/Vernon Gene's/Woolford Heavy Duty Truck Diesel Parts Stores (7 stores), and one Ford Auto dealership reported to be the fastest growing Ford store in the nation. Doggett employees approximately 2200 full time employees with 40 dealerships approaching $2 billion in annual sales. Doggett is a family owned business without outside investors.

