HealthWorksAI™ Unveils the First Healthcare Data Platform using xAI technology.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthWorksAI™, an industry-leading Healthcare analytics company, announces the launch of the 2nd generation of their state-of-the-art xAI program. It's an advanced analytical approach that collects and processes data, generating in-depth market analysis which standard models do not uncover. Allowing data scientists an efficient way to measure the impact of various plan attributes/factors, xAI provides a better understanding of the correlation between plan features and beneficiary preference. It also provides insights into the influence of multiple verticals at the market level. The models are then combined with the human-computer interface (HCI) features capable of translating models into practical explanations for end users.

"We use a combination of Rule-based algorithms, Random Forest, and Artificial Neural Networks to develop our proprietary prediction, classification, and performance metrics," says Shreya, Data Scientist of HealthWorksAI™. "Advanced analytics & xAI comes to play in the modeling and evaluation phases of data mining. To achieve this, we use LIME and DeepLIFT, as an example, to achieve far superior results."

The xAI program, released in early 2021, has been a huge success for HealthWorksAI, leading as their most subscribed platform module in its first year. The 2nd generation, which will see releases begin in early Q2, includes multiple platform enhancements as well as new approaches to xAI methodologies.

"We're excited to announce the expansion of our xAI program for MA Payors," noted Jereme Ayers, Chief Growth Officer of HealthWorksAI. "One of the defining aspects of our company is the partnership our clients provide. We appreciate their faith and confidence and look forward to delivering even more for them in 2022!"

HealthWorksAI™ is a privately held healthcare data analytics company in the US that provides healthcare payors with rapid access to very efficient and insightful Medicare Advantage market data, accurate predictions, and a reliable single source of truth for strategic decision-making.

It is the only company in the industry to accurately predict the enrollments for all the health plans down to the county level within 72 hours of the CMS' (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) big reveal on October 1st every year.

