Digital Turbine Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Digital Turbine will partner with Google to drive its product and growth strategy for the Android ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a leading independent mobile growth & monetization platform, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google that accelerates Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery. Digital Turbine will work with Google Cloud premier partner SADA to implement Google's enterprise and cloud solutions to rapidly enhance and expand globally while broadening growth and monetization solutions for its partners.

"We are excited to partner with Digital Turbine to support the expansion and scale of its products and services globally," said Rob Enslin, President of Google Cloud. "Digital Turbine has been a longtime supporter of the Android ecosystem, and with this new partnership, it will utilize our advanced cloud and enterprise infrastructure to expand support of its value-added mobile experiences to end users around the globe."

"For the past 10 years Digital Turbine has helped expand the Android ecosystem with our intelligent app discovery, growth and monetization products supporting many of the leading Android app developers in the market today," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "We are thrilled to further deepen and expand our partnership with Google. By partnering with Google we are efficiently powering app discovery for nearly a billion Android devices globally while simultaneously expanding our footprint across the Android ecosystem including mobile, TV and connected devices."

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices globally. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com .

