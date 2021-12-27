radius financial group, inc. Announces Jennifer Whip as New Advisory Board Member

NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably superior experience to clients, announced the addition of a new Advisory Board member, Jennifer Whip. The radius Advisory Board helps to shape new solutions and go-to-market strategies that meet the dynamic needs of customers, partners and industry alike, at all stages of the traditional and digital journey.

Jennifer Whip, Principal, Cambridge One, LLC

Most recently, Jennifer was managing director for Garrett, McAuley & Co., a position she held following her retirement from a 26-year career at Fannie Mae. While at Fannie Mae, Jennifer was the lead executive responsible for driving the diversification and growth of its single-family business and expanding its offering of new products and tools to aid client success.

Jennifer currently serves on the Boards of Directors at Flagstar Bank in Troy, Michigan, Abacus Federal Savings Bank in New York, New York, and Chesmar Homes in Houston, Texas. She was also named in Diversity Journal's 2013 Women Worth Watching.

Jennifer is a graduate of the University of Colorado with a BA in Economics, Villanova University with an MBA, and the Executive Development Program at Harvard Business School. She is also a Certified Mortgage Banker and volunteers with the CMB Society as resident CMB, instructor, sponsor, examiner, and content writer. Jennifer is a frequent guest speaker at industry conferences and has been in the mortgage industry for more than 30 years.

Current radius Advisory Board members include:

Joseph L. Garrett , Principal, Garrett, McAuley & Co.

Jeff Lundgren , Financial Services Executive, Board Member

Kevin Malloy , Commercial Real Estate Executive

Anthony Coniglio , Chief Executive Officer, NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

Jay Brinkmann , Principal, BrinkEcon

Rob Chrisman , Founder, Chrisman, LLC

Sarah Valentini, co-founder of radius financial group says, "We're honored to announce that Jennifer Whip has accepted our invitation to join the radius Advisory Board. We're humbled to have such an accomplished group of leaders. Her expertise and worldwide reputation are unmatched."

