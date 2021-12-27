Movano Unveils Smart Ring Designed for Women Seeking More Approachable Health Insights

Intelligent and affordable female-focused device correlates your daily habits with how you feel, so you can make smarter health choices to become the ultimate version of you

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, announces its debut device, the Movano Ring, to be showcased at CES 2022.

The smart, sleek and comfortable Movano Ring and its accompanying app combine vital health metrics with personalized intelligent feedback. It is designed for women of all ages, who are traditionally an afterthought when it comes to wearable technology. The Ring will help you make connections between cause and effect and understand the correlation between how you feel and various areas of your health, including activity, sleep and more, by measuring heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen, steps and calories.

The device will provide you and your network of caregivers with continuous health data distilled down to simple, yet meaningful insights to help you make manageable lifestyle changes and take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease. An example of these simple, correlated insights includes how your exercise habits impact your sleep patterns and HRV over time.

"Movano was founded on the core belief that good health is a fundamental human right, but good health requires more than a few static metrics from an annual physical," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano. "We've set out on a mission to put your health in your hands with affordable and non-intimidating devices. Our app notes your body's signals and transforms them into insight. It delves deep—beyond graphs, charts, percentages—to provide accessible, actionable information. The initial Movano Ring is our foundational product as we work toward gaining FDA clearances, so that we can provide medical data to users in a step-by-step fashion over time."

Movano is currently conducting clinical trials with its proprietary and noninvasive Radio Frequency-enabled technology and developing algorithms to add medical data, including non-invasive glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure, to its core product in the future. In addition, the Company plans to execute accuracy studies to gain FDA clearances on its vital signs monitoring capabilities including heart rate, SpO2 and respiration rate.

The Movano Ring is expected to be one of the most affordable health devices on the market and to first be available through a beta release in the second half of 2022.

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journey live a happier, healthier life. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life. For more information, visit https://movano.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

