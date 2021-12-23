After 3 million moms in the US were pushed out of the workforce during the pandemic, HeyMama and WS Development join forces to bring Boston moms together for community, mentorship, and a grant program for 50 recipients.

HeyMama Partners With WS Development To Launch Its Boston Chapter, Announces Grant Program For Working Moms In The Boston Area After 3 million moms in the US were pushed out of the workforce during the pandemic, HeyMama and WS Development join forces to bring Boston moms together for community, mentorship, and a grant program for 50 recipients.

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyMama, the nation's largest and fastest-growing private online community for entrepreneurial moms, is proud to partner with Massachusetts-based developer WS Development to launch a series of events and an exciting new grant program. As part of this venture, WS Development's Boston properties will become vital community centers for women's mentorship and business opportunities.

Photo Courtesy of HeyMama

The goal is to create an inclusive environment—both online and in-person—where working moms in the Boston area are supported with community resources for their careers and personal lives.

"We've all seen how the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made it that much harder for moms to seek out and spend time with their communities, as well as how that isolation has hurt working moms most of all," says Erika Feldhus, CEO of HeyMama. "That's why partnering with WS Development was a no-brainer. This partnership will allow us to meet moms where they are and give them what they need arguably now more than ever—spaces where they can feel championed and supported."

HeyMama and WS Development have formally launched the Boston chapter of HeyMama together at WS's Boston properties including Seaport Boston, Derby Street Shops , The Street Chestnut Hill , MarketStreet Lynnfield , and Legacy Place . While there is already a thriving pocket of HeyMama members in Boston, this launch has dramatically expanded the investment in community spaces tailored specifically to Boston women.

Together with HeyMama, WS properties will host large-scale signature events as well as intimate get-togethers, and virtual opportunities to connect. These events will offer Massachusetts women access to thought-leader panels, wellness activations, family events, and more. Leave placeholder to mention first event at Marketstreet. To support mom-owned businesses, HeyMama and WS will also launch a series of pop-up shops at The Current in Boston's Seaport in the coming year.

In addition to this event series, HeyMama and WS has awarded 50 Boston area moms one-year HeyMama memberships through a grant program, prioritizing moms with a self-identified financial need.

In it's own workplace, WS Development continually strives to champion women and support working moms, just like HeyMama. Approaching each of its destinations with a singular mission in mind: to create places people love, WS Development's outdoor shopping centers are designed to serve the people who spend their precious time there, and a lot of times, that means moms. HeyMama and WS Development's partnership will bring even more moms together, in the Boston area and beyond.

"We are so honored to join forces with HeyMama," says Lindsay Binette, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at WS Development. "HeyMama has created a much-needed community for working moms to accomplish their goals both at home and in the workforce. Together, we look forward to expanding this community in the Boston Area across WS's powerful network of physical destinations, as well as through our joint grant program."

With over 5,000 members in more than a dozen US cities, HeyMama is redefining the way working motherhood is valued. In partnership with WS Development, these new offerings in Boston will continue that effort. HeyMama is currently accepting applications for new members .

About HeyMama: HeyMama is the largest and fastest-growing private online community of working and entrepreneurial moms in the country, dedicated to providing support, information, relationships, and solidarity with all working moms. Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter.

About WS Development: Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically-integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 20 million square feet of existing space and an additional five million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

