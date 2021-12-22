CNH Industrial Revolutionizes Their Training Efforts in Latin America Through the Use of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that CNH Industrial ("CNH"), a global leader in the capital goods sector with a wide range of products and a worldwide presence, has deployed Vuzix M400™ smart glasses within its CNH de Brazil group across its Case, NewHolland and Iveco brands for training their product dealers throughout Latin America. Local Vuzix distributor TotalPower supplied CNH with Wi-Fi routers and software in addition to Vuzix smart glasses.

Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are being used at the CNH training center in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

The CNH Industrial Group is present in 180 countries, has more than 64,000 employees in 66 factories and 57 research and development centers. For its Latin America dealers, the use of Vuzix smart glasses for the purpose of conducting training reduced the need for students and specialists to travel by generating real-time content and a first-person view. With a strong reduction in costs and increased efficiency in the instruction process, it also allowed greater reach and participation of students, especially in distant regions of Latin America.

"The use of Vuzix Smart Glasses for training continues to grow around the world as more and more enterprise customers understand and embrace the cost and productivity improvements this application offers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are pleased to keep expanding our customer opportunities in South America through our distributor TotalPower and also to count industry leader CNH among the growing list of blue-chip companies that are embracing our technology."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

