ZINFI Maintains Leadership Position for Partner Management Software in G2 Winter 2022 Report and Continues to Hold the Top G2 Satisfaction Score Validated reviews earn ZINFI platform an overall rating of 4.8 stars out of 5

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace and review platform, has again named ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a "Leader" in its Winter 2022 G2 Grid® Report on the world's top partner management software vendors. In addition to receiving the second-highest overall G2 Score—based on 133 product reviews made by actual verified users—ZINFI has also maintained its top position among competitors with its G2 Satisfaction Score for all segments and all regions in G2's current real-time rankings.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review. User reviews of ZINFI's partner management software offerings in the G2's Fall 2021 Grid Report represent a broad range of industries, including information technology and services (47% of the report's reviews), renewables and environment (18%), telecommunications (15 %), computer software (11%), computer software (11%) and computer & network security (5%).

"From the beginning, ZINFI has cultivated an intensely customer-centric work culture, and we take user feedback very seriously," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "While our G2 user ratings have been consistently excellent over the years, we understand that customer requirements are always evolving and we must continue to keep pace. These latest G2 scores for partner management software are a testament to our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction as well as our determination to continually learn from clients as we develop new features and products."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

