MoistureShield Vision® Cold Brew Wins 2021 Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products Magazine

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has received Architectural Products Magazine's 2021 Product Innovation Award (PIA) for its Vision Capped Composite Decking in the color Cold Brew. Recognizing the most innovative products across the full spectrum of the building industry, the judges selected Vision® Cold Brew for the product's stylish color and enhanced performance.

"Our MoistureShield team is honored to earn a distinguished PIA Award for Vision's Cold Brew," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "Vision Cold Brew combines the color of a rich, roasted coffee blend with the option of proprietary CoolDeck® technology to deliver on-trend aesthetics with advanced performance." And deck builders love it, as John Lea of Atlanta-based Decksouth said, "Vision Cold Brew is hands-down our favorite color."

Along with Cold Brew, Mochaccino and Cathedral Stone also offer the option of CoolDeck Technology, which minimizes heat absorption by up to 35% versus traditional capped composite boards in a similar color. Vision is also available in Smokey Gray, Spanish Leather, Sandstone for a total of six colors.

Vision features the strongest cap in the industry, MoistureShield's exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating. Ideal for residential decks, docks, marinas and boat slips, the cap is capable of resisting stains, scratches and damage on impact.

As with all MoistureShield deck products, Vision is manufactured with Solid Core™ technology for protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects, whether installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater.

MoistureShield decking is proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. To see the PIA Awards winners list, click here and learn more at https://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/vision.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

