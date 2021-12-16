LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and its longtime Canadian customer, Western Canada Lottery Corporation ("WCLC") introduced an array of new offerings for players, including single game sports lottery betting, real-time odds and futures. The launch is powered by Scientific Games Lottery's sports betting engine, customized for WCLC to integrate directly with its central gaming system also provided by the Company. Scientific Games Lottery's global sports betting business provides sports products and services to multiple lotteries in Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Scientific Games and Western Canada Lottery Corporation Kick Off Single Game Sports Betting

"We're extremely proud of the hard work by both the WCLC and Scientific Games Lottery teams that helped us rejuvenate the sports betting experience in western Canada and introduce real-time odds, futures and single game betting," said Tedda Sandercock, Vice President of IT for WCLC. "By integrating new sports betting functionality with our gaming system, we're now able to offer players an experience they've never had before."

As part of the modernization, WCLC offers several betting options under the umbrella of SPORT SELECT, including Point Spread, Pro-Line, Props, Over/Under, Pools, and Futures. There is a $100 limit on wagers.

"By using the new ticket builder functionality found online at sportselect.com, players can make their picks using real-time odds to generate a QR code which they then take to a lottery retailer to purchase their ticket," said Sandercock. "We're thrilled to offer this convenient new online approach to building a betting slip, while maintaining a more traditional method of building a ticket at retail for players who prefer it."

"We are excited to collaborate with WCLC to bring another first-to-market lottery offering to western Canada and support WCLC's strategic plan and generate maximum proceeds for the provincial partners it serves. This is another great example of a multi-channel solution from Scientific Games Lottery technology that is modernizing the lottery experience," said Christian KOMETER, Managing Director International Lottery Systems for Scientific Games.

In addition to the new sports betting solution and central gaming systems technology, Scientific Games also provides WCLC with an online subscription program that utilizes a player account management platform as well as online instant games.

The Company launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs, and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry. The Company provides games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

About WCLC

WCLC is a Canadian non-profit organization authorized to manage, conduct, and operate lottery activities as agent for the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba – as well as the Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories. WCLC is also a Regional Marketing Organization of the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation (ILC), an organization incorporated and authorized to manage and conduct national lotteries across Canada.

