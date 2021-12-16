Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced Extreme Trusted Delivery, a carrier-grade solution designed to protect critical network infrastructure and ensure it is performing as anticipated without interference, regardless of location. Trusted Delivery protects key service delivery infrastructure at remote and unattended cellular edge sites, as well within co-location and data center environments where shared facility access is a potential concern.

With cyberattacks on the rise, supply chain security is more critical than ever, requiring state-of-the-art network technology from end to end. Trusted Delivery enables network administrators to validate hardware components, boot processes, and the operating system (OS) throughout the device lifecycle – without disrupting device functionality – mitigating the risk of supply chain cyberattacks.

With Trusted Delivery, Extreme delivers an additional layer of certainty for service providers that are beginning to move away from legacy solutions and ensures a foundation of secure, validated infrastructure to support new networks. Available today across the Extreme 8000 Series, including the Extreme 8520 and Extreme 8720 data center and cellular edge leaf and spine switches, Trusted Delivery provides mechanisms for verifying device security and performance during operation, enabling service providers to deploy new infrastructure with confidence.

Increased Simplicity in Hardware Validation: Measured boot, an anti-temper mechanism, gives operators the ability to validate hardware and boot processes remotely without shutting the device down. This saves time and resources and prevents unnecessary service disruptions. Measured boot implementation is enabled by a microcontroller-based hardware root of trust (HWRoT) in conjunction with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Additionally, with remote attestation, Extreme delivers increased verification that the device is functioning as expected by enabling an off-box arbiter of trust option and ongoing binary-level validation.

Brad Casemore, Research Vice President, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks, IDC

"Attacks on supply chains are growing in frequency and sophistication. As a result, considerable value derives from the ability to verify a device's performance and security, at any time, without the need to shut off a service or to send a technician to a remote location. With Trusted Delivery, Extreme is taking measures to help customers ensure that their investments in IT infrastructure are protected, bolstering the reliability and security of devices throughout their lifecycle."

Dan DeBacker, Vice President of Service Provider Product Management and Engineering, Extreme Networks

"Our goal is to make managing network security as easy as possible for our customers. By giving them the ability to ensure devices are functioning normally without interrupting service, or without costly truck rolls, we can address one of their biggest pain points. Ensuring the security of our solutions is a continuous effort and is one of our most important roles as a provider of end-to-end network infrastructure."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeSwitching, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

