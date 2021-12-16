CONSUMER ALERT: Old Spice and Secret Products Recalled for Excessive Levels of Known Carcinogen

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the recent recall of aerosol spray antiperspirants and hygiene products made by The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company manufactures, distributes, and sells antiperspirants, deodorants, and body sprays under several brands names, including Old Spice and Secret. On November 3, 2021, pharmaceutical testing laboratory Valisure filed a Citizen Petition requesting the Food and Drug Administration initiate a recall of certain Procter & Gamble products due to the presence of dangerous levels of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and also blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

On November 23, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration announced that Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling all lots with expiry through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret products sold in the United States due to the high levels of benzene detected.

The recalled products include:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

If you purchased Old Spice and Secret products and would like to learn more about your legal rights—or would like to participate in a class action lawsuit—please contact us today.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Alexandra Green

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

agreen@sjk.law

Tel: 415-788-4220

