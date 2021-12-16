C2FO Appoints Leslie Olsen as Chief Marketing Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO , the largest global platform for working capital, announces that Leslie Olsen has joined the company as chief marketing officer. In this role, Olsen will leverage her more than two decades of experience in high-growth B2B organizations to further accelerate C2FO's rapid expansion. Olsen will oversee all global marketing functions and impact all business areas, including supporting new customer acquisition, activation, retention, engagement, launching new products and managing partnership marketing.

(PRNewsfoto/C2FO)

Olsen joins C2FO amidst the most successful calendar year in the company's history. As of Nov. 30, 2021, the company has funded $46.16 billion to customers in over 115 countries, and the company's fourth-quarter funding growth year-over-year is more than 59%. The company has continued to rapidly expand its global footprint as customers have sought to improve their access to working capital amid persistent inflation and supply chain constraints.

"We are very excited to have Leslie join our team and see her transform our marketing with an innovative global strategy," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, C2FO founder and CEO. "Businesses around the world need greater liquidity more than ever, and we see the growing need for us to address the daily challenges they face. With a market opportunity in the many trillions of dollars, our working capital platform has a large market to serve. With the addition of Leslie to our team, we are even better positioned for continued success."

With her background in B2B marketing in the financial services and fintech space, Olsen has a proven track record of developing and executing marketing strategies that drive rapid and sustainable growth. Her ability to leverage intuition, marketing best practices and analytical rigor to deliver concrete business outcomes will accelerate C2FO's rapid growth trajectory. Most recently, Olsen served as chief marketing officer of Fundbox, driving significant revenue growth and new customer acquisition for the small business lender. She has led teams that deliver high-speed growth and adoption of innovative B2B fintech products for over half of her career.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented and experienced leadership team, and even more excited to help accelerate the growth of the world's largest working capital platform,'' Olsen said. "When you look at the deep customer loyalty and impressive NPS of 70+, it's clear that customers find enormous value in the platform. I'm confident we can continue to build on our strong momentum and help realize C2FO's vision of ensuring every business has the capital it needs to grow and thrive, particularly those that have historically been most underserved."

Olsen lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. She holds a bachelor's degree in international political economy from the University of Washington.

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. We serve over 1 million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 160 countries. Our online platform connects more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate® and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate or extend AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options.

C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to grow. To learn more, visit C2FO.com .

C2FO Media Relations

Stephanie Dressler / Daniel Diaz

Dukas Linden Public Relations

C2FO@dlpr.com

949-269-2535 / 805-625-0014

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C2FO