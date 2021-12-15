Tongyu Communication is now an Official Supplier for Samsung

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. (002792.SZ, "Tongyu"), a China-based leading communications solution provider, has announced it has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics ("Samsung"). Tongyu passed Samsung's supplier qualification audit in just three months, reflecting the company's mature supply chain, commitment to product quality control, and high technical standards.

In April 2021, Tongyu obtained its supplier qualification from Samsung, for its leading 5G antenna technology and outstanding product quality. Following its supplier qualification, Tongyu and Samsung will work together on technical exchanges and project development. Tongyu will also provide Samsung arm with three years of paid testing services.

"In Tongyu's 26 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, our technology has been used in a diverse range of applications and scenarios, and we have gained recognition from global operators and equipment vendors for our company spirit of 'loyalty, hard work, innovation and efficiency'. We believe that Tongyu's capabilities for technological innovation are rooted in gaining the trust of our customers. By harnessing the needs of our users as the driving force for development, we can quickly solve customer technical issues and respond to ongoing needs," said Zhonglin Wu, CEO of Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc.

Since 2001, Tongyu has made continued efforts on growing its global footprint, and today foreign markets account for more than half of its total business. In the 5G era, Tongyu is committed to the development of multi-port and multi-system products. By using its products to reduce the latency and improve the reliability, Tongyu helps mobile telecommunications operators establish a technical advantage — now and in the future.

Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. was founded in 1996 and is predominantly engaged in the R&D, production, sales and service of mobile communications antennas, microwave antennas, radio-frequency devices, optical modules, smart charging, switching systems, and etc. The company provides integrated telecommunications solutions and services to domestic and global mobile network operators. Since its inception, Tongyu has been certified by leading operators and equipment vendors around the world and cultivated a strong network of global operator partners, including Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Datang, Vodafone, Telenor, TPG, Telstra, Optus, Softbank, Docomo, Rogers, Telus and TESSCO. At present, over 7 million Tongyu antenna products are used in 60 countries.

