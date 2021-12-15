Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (STGZ) Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire Hyvetown Music Publishing

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Hyvetown Music a long-time established Music Publishing and Administration company. www.hyvetown.com Stargaze would also assume the experienced staff and change the name to Stargaze Music Publishing.

"I am genuinely excited to make this deal and to especially have the team led by Music Publishing veteran Pierre Trembley, who would take the role as President of Stargaze Music Publishing. This will be a great springboard for Stargaze to enter into the fast-growing music publishing and sync rights industry, where music catalogs are being swept up for serious amounts of monies" said Stephen Brown CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CE0

info@stargazeent.com

Ph: (778) 819-6549

www.stargazeent.com

View original content:

SOURCE Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc