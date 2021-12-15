Orange County Register names best places to work in the county based on independent, anonymous survey of employees.

OCTA Wins 2021 Top Workplaces Award

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Transportation Authority, the county's transportation planning agency, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Orange County Register.

The list of top workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered in a third-party survey administered by Energage, an employee engagement technology company.

The anonymous survey measures 15 workplace culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"I'm incredibly proud that OCTA has been recognized with this honor," said CEO Darrell E. Johnson. "It would be an exciting recognition any year but especially during this last year. We've persevered together through so many challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and continued serving the transportation needs of Orange County with a strong spirit of teamwork, safety and innovation."

More than 560 OCTA employees participated in the survey. The Orange County Register recognized a total of 155 companies countywide in its list this year.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward."

For more information on OCTA and to explore job opportunities, visit www.octa.net.

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county's 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail, environmental programs and active transportation.

