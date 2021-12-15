JUSTIN HERBERT, QUARTERBACK FOR THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, DONATES ENOUGH FUNDS TO PROVIDE 100,000 MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers and 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has donated $25,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. This funding will allow the Food Bank to distribute 100,000 meals throughout Los Angeles County to benefit children and families this holiday season.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Los Angeles Regional Food Bank)

Early in the pandemic, the Los Angeles Chargers made a significant contribution to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help those in need, including people who were experiencing layoffs and reduced hours. Herbert's generous gift this year demonstrates his compassion and the continued support that the team feels for their local community.

"My parents always instilled in my brothers and me the importance of service to others," said Herbert. "As a member of this community, I felt it was extremely important to give back and support my neighbors. People are in need, and it's our job to come together and help."

The LA Regional Food Bank provides nutritious food to an average of 900,000 people each month. Because of the large quantities of donated food and the support of 15,000 volunteers, each $1 donated can provide 4 meals to someone in need of food assistance. While post-outbreak life is beginning to look normal for some, many people throughout Los Angeles County continue to face food insecurity, and the Food Bank is still seeing high levels of need.

"While the numbers have come down since the peak of the pandemic, we are still distributing moving more than two times the food when compared to the pre-pandemic era," said President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank, Michael Flood. "We are grateful for generous community members like Justin Herbert who allow us to continue our essential work."

This gift comes just in time for the holidays when many people throughout Los Angeles County will turn to the Food Bank and its 700 partner agencies for the food they need for themselves and their families.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to those in need through Food Bank programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.7 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.35 billion meals, since 1973. The total value of food and grocery product distributed since the Food Bank's inception is $2.3 billion. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people helped, and now reaches 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

