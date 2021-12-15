CoventBridge Group Limited Announces Vice Chairman & CEO Appointments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CoventBridge Group Limited ("CoventBridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CoventBridge founder Dave Merrill has been appointed Vice Chairman in a transition from his current role as CEO. Dave will serve as adjunct to the Board and remains a significant CoventBridge shareholder. Company COO Doug Merriman will continue to serve in his current offices and has been additionally appointed President and CEO.

Dave Merrill

Said Dave Merrill, "I am very excited and pleased about this new chapter in the history of CoventBridge. Doug Merriman is an extraordinary executive who has earned the right to lead this company through his diligent effort and forward thinking. He is the right leader at the right time, and I am committed and confident in his leadership qualities. CoventBridge is in great hands."

The Board appreciates the many contributions Dave has provided in making CoventBridge the acknowledged leader in the commercial insurance and government services Investigative industry. On behalf of the Company's employees, associates and shareholders, the Board offers Dave its gratitude for his entrepreneurial vision and leadership.

Harwood Capital, the Company's financial sponsor, looks forward to supporting Doug in his new appointments. In addition to having spent the most recent years leading CoventBridge Commercial Insurance operations and Government Services Division, Doug is a seasoned executive in the Insurance, Health Care and Government Services sectors with over two decades leadership experience.

"At CoventBridge, we have a strong, experienced, and passionate team, focused on solid partnerships and performance excellence. I'm looking forward to supporting them in their individual growth and achieving their professional aspirations." said Mr. Merriman.

ABOUT COVENTBRIDGE

CoventBridge is the global leader in full-service investigations, delivering top-tier data privacy and security practices while deploying robust case management technology customized to clients' needs. CoventBridge Group is a SOC 2 Type II certified organization that offers secure internal controls ensuring compliance to all legal and ethical standards in the counter fraud market.

CoventBridge's services include Surveillance, SIU and Compliance, Claims Investigations, Counter-Fraud Programs, Desktop Investigations, Social Media, Complex International Investigations and Vendor Management programs. For insurers wishing to streamline their investigative services into one consistent vendor-managed program, CoventBridge also provides scalable outsourcing alternatives, allowing a carrier to lower expenses and providing in-house management with time to focus on core business demands.

Doug Merriman

CoventBridge Group (PRNewsFoto/CoventBridge Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoventBridge Group Limited