California probate judge grants Motion to Lift Stay on Bradford Lund's 1992 Trust to finally have a hearing to distribute personal trust assets back to Lund, over the objection of First Republic Trust Company (FRTC) and its California-based attorneys Mitchell, Silberberg and Knupp (MSK), According to Lanny J. Davis, Attorney for Mr. Lund In court papers, the 1992 Co-Trustees request justice and accuse both FRTC and MSK of "false and highly insulting" rhetoric and "abusive use of the courts"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Superior Court (Probate) Judge Hon. Daniel Juarez, on December 3, 2021, granted the 1992 Co-Trustees' Motion to Lift Stay which will finally provide a hearing on the distribution of personal 1992 Trust assets back to Bradford Lund.

In 1992, Bradford Lund, the grandson of Walt Disney, established a trust consisting of his own Disney stock. The 1992 Trust was to hold the Disney stock until Lund reached 45 years of age in June, 2015. However, because of procedural stays, distribution of the assets in the 1992 Trust has not occurred. The 1992 Trust settled with Lund's twin sister, Michelle, and she agreed to dismiss her petition regarding that trust and to not object to any distribution of assets. Still, the 1992 Trust assets were kept from Lund. The main roadblock: FRTC. As stated in the court papers. "It would be a grave injustice to allow the Distribution Petition to continue to be stayed due to FRTC's hostilities against Mr. Lund …." Judge Juarez lifted the stay on the Distribution Petition and set a court date for February, 2022.

FRTC was removed as the Trustee of the 1992 Trust in 2014. However, FRTC, and their attorneys at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, who have no standing whatsoever to interfere, have thwarted the distribution of Lund's own personal assets back to him. In rejecting all of FRTC's specious arguments, Judge Juarez granted the Motion from the bench.

As stated in Lund's court papers, "The Motion was brought for one reason only – Justice . Justice in the form of the Co-Trustees getting Mr. Lund his own Disney stock back to him. Disney stock that has been held hostage by a series of stays of this case going back approximately six years." "FRTC has no qualms in hiding its true intent – to hold captive all of Mr. Lund's" personal assets in Disney stock "to use as its own personal piggybank to pay for its outrageously large attorney's fees incurred in the 92 Trust case."

At the oral argument, the lead attorney for FRTC, Hayward Kaiser, continued the false allegations and attacks on Mr. Lund, Sherry Lund, and his lead attorney, Sandra Slaton, to no avail. Judge Juarez ruled from the bench and granted the motion, finally providing Mr. Lund with his due process rights and scheduling a hearing – that first step that will, hopefully, permit Lund to finally get back his own personal assets that have been unjustly frozen by the probate court for more than six years now.

