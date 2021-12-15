BEDGEAR's Two New 'Dual' Performance® Pillows Are All About Curves

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today introduces the Flow Cuddle Curve pillow and The Body Pillow that both include unique curvature designs to support specific sleep needs. These Performance pillows feature BEDGEAR's patented Air-X® and/or Ver-Tex® fabric technologies that provide maximum airflow and reduce overheating.

The Body Pillow

Featuring a dual-sided firmness feel that is soft on one side and firm on the other, Flow Cuddle Curve was created following the success of BEDGEAR's Flow pillow with Air-X technology that increases airflow. A first of its kind from BEDGEAR, The Body Pillow has a dual-sided cover featuring Ver-Tex instant-cooling fabric on one side and Air-X fabric on the other for maximum breathability. The Body Pillow is engineered to provide pressure relief that helps all types of people, including pregnant and post-partum women, male and female athletes and weekend warriors, to sleep more comfortably. Both the Flow Cuddle Curve pillow and The Body Pillow provide a clean sleep environment because of their zip-off removable and high-efficiency washable covers.

"BEDGEAR's new Performance® pillows have all the right curves," said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "BEDGEAR's cuddle curve pillows like the new Flow Cuddle Curve contour to the shape of the head, neck and shoulders for extra comfort and support. We applied this same concept to The Body Pillow. As a result, The Body Pillow has multiple uses and is specifically developed to give side sleepers of all genders and pregnant and post-partum women support for their head, neck and stomach as well as relieve pressure on their hips and back."

Featuring a crescent shape, Flow Cuddle Curve pillow includes a soft T-shirt-like grey cover with metallic-silver-colored piping and white mesh sides that provide continuous airflow to let the body naturally regulate its temperature and create an ideal sleep environment. The Air-X 3D-structured fabric creates a cushion of air with spring-like yarns. This allows air to move more rapidly, providing continuous ventilation throughout the night. One side of Flow Cuddle Curve is a patented React® blend fill of consistently cut materials, including silk-like fibers, for softer conforming pressure relief. The other side is filled with a BEDGEAR's React foam crown for firmer conforming pressure relief. The pillow is available in four heights, also called sizes, to meet proper spinal alignment and personal sleep preferences. Flow Cuddle Curve pillows feature breathable mesh patches or air vents; an air vent is a soft, circular fabric with a mesh center, which is about the size of a nickel. The benefit of it allows hot air coming from the head, neck and shoulders to be directed away on the corners of the pillow away from the body.

Featuring a dual-sided cover, The Body Pillow's cool-to-the-touch Ver-Tex side in a white swirl design reduces overheating while the grey, T-shirt-like Air-X side keeps air flowing around the entire body. It is filled with BEDGEAR's breathable React blend fill of silk-like fibers; this plush pillow provides head-to-toe conforming pressure relief. Because of its elongated U-shaped design at 54 inches in length by 14 inches in width and pressure-relieving properties, the pillow has multiple uses. Specifically, The Body Pillow naturally contours to the shape of pregnant women and helps promote healthy sleep positions regardless of trimester.

Available on www.bedgear.com, Flow Cuddle Curve is $159.99 and The Body Pillow is $99.99. BEDGEAR's PillowID® quiz helps sleepers find the right personalized fit for any BEDGEAR pillow because it factors body size, sleep position and temperature preferences.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Leary

cleary@bedgear.com

Flow Cuddle Curve Performance Pillow

BEDGEAR (PRNewsfoto/BEDGEAR)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEDGEAR