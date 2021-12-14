Tyson 2.0, Iconic Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand, Now Available Across California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 , legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company announced today that its premium quality cannabis line is now available at more than 100 retailers across the state of California. Designed with his national fanbase in mind, Tyson 2.0 cannabis products will provide consumers with a suite of flower products offered at multiple price points.

"With the launch of products in California, consumers throughout the golden state can now experience some of my favorite cannabis products and strains. Each Tyson 2.0 product has been personally tested and approved by me. I'm better today thanks to the healing powers of cannabis, and I'm eager to share what we've created so others can benefit from this magical plant the way I have," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer for Tyson 2.0.

Tyson 2.0 will debut in California with eighth (3.5g) jars and (1g) pre-rolls of premium flower featuring several strains including the famous Toad lines, Gelato, Lemon Pie and Runtz. Products including flower jars and pre-rolls are available now at retailers across California including Planet 13, Sherbinskis, Cookies, One Plant, The Originals and Showgrow and more. Tyson 2.0 vapes, edibles and concentrates and other product collaborations will be available in Q1 of 2022. Tyson 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

"We are thrilled to bring Tyson 2.0 to California. Not only is it home, it's also the largest and most mature cannabis market in the nation. We are in 100 to date and aim to be in 5 times as many doors by the end of 2022," shared Adam Wilks, Tyson 2.0 CEO. "To celebrate the launch, we are hosting giveaways and other brand experiences that include a grand prize of a cultivation tour with Mike."

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

