Kenox Pharmaceuticals announces successful completion of a pre-IND meeting with the US-FDA for its lead program KNX018 - a novel inhaled drug-device combination product as an adjunct sensitizer for radiation therapy in NSCLC patients

Kenox Pharmaceuticals announces successful completion of a pre-IND meeting with the US-FDA for its lead program KNX018 - a novel inhaled drug-device combination product as an adjunct sensitizer for radiation therapy in NSCLC patients

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, a privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory drug products, has submitted Type B Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead program KNX018, a novel inhaled drug-device combination product as an adjunct sensitizer for radiation therapy in Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) patients in October 2021 and received a positive response supporting the planned CMC, non-clinical and clinical development strategy.

Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc plans to submit an Investigative New Drug Application (IND) to FDA in 2022

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths globally, about 1.8 million people die as a result of the disease each year. NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. Depending on the stage, radiation therapy in combination with chemotherapy and PD-1 is often the treatment of choice. KNX018 is being developed to act as a sensitizer to facilitate the combination therapy to obtain more favorable therapeutic outcomes.

"We are extremely pleased and appreciate FDA for thoughtful feedback, which provides a path forward for KNX018; a first-of its kind adjuvant therapy in NSCLC patients. We will continue to work with the agency to ensure all CMC and clinical requirements are fulfilled for a successful filing and approval of NDA. I'm grateful and tremendously proud of my team for the hard work, dedication, and creativity in advancing this program" said Dr. Sitaram Velaga, CEO and President of Kenox Pharmaceuticals.

About Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc

Kenox Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for unmet medical needs, by repurposing marketed drugs to inhalation or intranasal routes. Our experienced team of pharmaceutical professionals is passionate about bringing innovative drug products that bring value to patients and health care professionals.

For more information, contact info@kenoxpharma.us or visit www.kenoxpharma.us.

View original content:

SOURCE Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.