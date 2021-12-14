Kalera Names Lambert & Co. as Agency of Record For Public and Investor Relations

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera, a leader in sustainable vertical farming, has selected Lambert & Co. (Lambert), a nationally-recognized communications and marketing firm, as its public relations and investor relations agency of record to increase brand awareness among consumers and improve communications with investors.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Kalera has spent years optimizing plant nutrient formulas to grow nutrient-dense lettuce and microgreen varieties faster, year-round, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact by utilizing next generation technology solutions to ensure Pick-to-Plate™ freshness.

"Kalera's commitment to providing great-tasting, ultra-clean, sustainably-farmed produce has catapulted our success as more consumers look for food that matches their needs and values," said Aric Nissen, Chief Marketing Officer at Kalera. "We are looking forward to our collaborative partnership with Lambert to accelerate Kalera's growth while providing local and fresh produce at scale."

Kalera currently offers full-head lettuce varieties: Kalera Krunch, Baby Romaine, Red Oak Leaf, Butter and Frisée, in addition to Cilantro, Spicy Mix, Red Sorrel, Pea Shoots, Basil and Popcorn Shoot microgreens.

"Kalera's future is bright. We have our eyes set on new retailers and distributors, brand partnerships and product offerings. We are confident that our relationship with Lambert will fortify Kalera's leading role in the next generation of farming," Nissen said.

Lambert & Co. has a deep bench of consumer-packaged goods and investor relations experience with national brands such as Jamba Juice, Boulder Canyon, Green Giant Fresh, Benson Hill, Meijer, Denali Flavor's Moose Tracks, Old Orchard and more. The agency is recognized as:

#18 food and beverage PR firm, nationally

Top 10 investor relations/financial communications firm, nationally

Top 40 PR firm, nationally

For more information on KALERA, visit kalera.com. For more information on Lambert & Co., visit lambert.com.

About Kalera:

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products available. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (Orlando, Atlanta, and Houston) as well as Kuwait. Additional farms are in development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

About Lambert and Co.

Lambert & Co. is a pioneer of the communications and business marketing integrated model with nearly 25 years of experience and today leads with strategic communications campaigns that deliver to the bottom line. The national, award-winning firm is a top-40 PR agency and top-10 IR firm with top-5 practices in Automotive and Mobility, Education & Corporate Social Responsibility and M&A / Private Equity nationally. With talent hubs in Grand Rapids (HQ), Lansing, Detroit, Houston, New York, Phoenix and St. Louis, Lambert has earned accolades such as Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews and founder Jeff Lambert was the inaugural winner of the PR industry's Diversity Action Alliance "Ally of the Year" in 2021. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a consumer shareholder marketing and perks platform, an equity partner in minority-owned national branding and advertising agency 9thWonder Agency, and a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents.

