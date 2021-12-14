Industry Veteran Tim Dooley Joins Lodging Dynamics as Vice President of Finance

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, today announced the appointment of Tim Dooley as its Vice President of Finance.

Tim Dooley. Vice President of Finance.

In Tim's thirty years of accounting and finance experience, he has served across multiple segments in the hospitality industry. "We are excited to have Tim's rich background and skillset at Lodging Dynamics. His experience, results, and industry knowledge further our objective of providing best-in-class hotel management services," stated Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics president and CEO.

Tim spent nearly half his career with Marriott International, implementing strategic financial initiatives in multiple domestic and global markets. In addition, as an executive leader of finance for several other companies, he developed, implemented, and worked with hotels representing Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brands.

Tim brings extensive experience streamlining financial and accounting services for hotel owners and critical stakeholders. He has a proven track record of implementing strategic financial processes resulting in better controls, improved budgeting, and forecasting with clearer, more dynamic reporting. "I am excited to be part of the Lodging Dynamics team and to help elevate the financial accounting and reporting processes. I feel honored to be part of an elite team of hospitality talent," stated Tim.

Tim received an MS in Accountancy from Walsh College, an MA in Language & Intl Trade Economics from Eastern Michigan University, and a BA in International Studies, Language Component & Finance at the University of Michigan. Tim and Toni, his wife of thirty years, have three children and enjoy their two Golden Retrievers and the outdoors.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics)

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group