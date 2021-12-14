ImmunoGenesis Appoints Oncology Research Veteran to Lead Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Targeting Immune-Excluded, "Cold" Cancers

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing science-driven immune therapies, announced the appointment of seasoned industry veteran Charles Schweizer, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. Dr. Schweizer delivers more than 25 years of oncology clinical product development, regulatory, and operations experience across pharma/biotech and contract research organizations (CROs), including most recently as Therapeutic Area Head of Oncology at GSK. In his new ImmunoGenesis role, he will drive clinical development strategy and operational execution as the company prepares to initiate multiple clinical trials in 2022.

"We continue to build a powerhouse team as we enter the next phase of ImmunoGenesis' development and prepare to enter the clinic next year," said James Barlow, ImmunoGenesis President and CEO. "Dr. Schweizer's deep oncology clinical development and operations experience will power our strategy and vision for clinical development of our therapy candidates targeting immune-excluded, cold tumors where existing immunotherapies are not effective. Patients are waiting, and Dr. Schweizer is going to be critical in helping ImmunoGenesis advance its immunotherapies that have the potential to change the outcome for patients with these difficult-to-treat tumors."

Prior to joining ImmunoGenesis, Dr. Schweizer had oversight of a global oncology portfolio of early and commercial-stage assets in his leadership role at GSK. Prior to GSK, he was Vice President, Clinical Operations, at Galera Therapeutics, a biotech company developing oncology radiotherapeutics. Previously, he spent more than 12 years at Morphotek, a biologics subsidiary of Eisai developing novel oncology monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, where he held various senior management positions including Vice President, Pharmaceutical Product Development. As the head of clinical product development, he was responsible for clinical and regulatory strategy, operational execution, and cross-functional alignment of the clinical pipeline at all development stages. He joined Morphotek following operational and program management roles at a large global CRO, PRA International. He earned a PhD in Health Policy and Epidemiology studying at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia (formerly Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science) and the University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm very impressed with the scientific strategy and vision of ImmunoGenesis to develop novel therapies with the potential to overcome the barriers of immune resistance," said Dr. Schweizer. "I am excited to join this growing team to take on the challenge of addressing critical unmet medical needs for cancer patients with such difficult to treat tumors."

About ImmunoGenesis, Inc.

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company re-envisioning "cold" tumor treatment. Representing more than half of all cancers, cold tumors lack activated T cells or have other immune resistance mechanisms, and current immunotherapies have shown limited to no efficacy. ImmunoGenesis' immune therapies are based in the pathology of these cold tumors, transforming them into hot tumors by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company expects to initiate clinical trials of its lead programs in 2022. For more information about the company, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

