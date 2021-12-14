Imageware to Present at Imperial Capital's 18th Annual Security Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication solutions, today announced it will present at Imperial Capital's 18th Annual Security Investor Conference.

AJ Naddlell, Imageware's SVP of Product Management and Sales, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a presentation as follows:

18th Annual Security Investor Conference

Date: December 15, 2021

Time: 3:15 p.m. Eastern time

Website: http://imperialcapital-sic.com/

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit http://imperialcapital-sic.com.

About Imageware®

Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io .

