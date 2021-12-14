SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software announced that the INTEGRITY®-178 real-time operating system (RTOS) is deployed on the Lockheed Martin C–130J Special Mission Display Processor (SMDP) for the U.S. Air Force. The SMDP requires the RTOS to meet the NSA-defined separation kernel protection profile (SKPP) for "high robustness" security, which provides the ability to host Multi-Level Security (MLS) applications.

C-130J Integrates INTEGRITY-178 RTOS for the Special Mission Display Processor

Security is a top priority for the SMDP because it controls the flow of secure and unsecure information between aircraft systems and incorporates Link 16 situational awareness into the C–130J. The SMDP is a centralized, scalable, high-performance processing system based on an open systems architecture running the INTEGRITY-178 RTOS. In addition to meeting the SKPP and hosting MLS applications, INTEGRITY-178 provides an ARINC 653 partitioning software environment that runs OpenGL ES-SC 1.0 graphics for the displays. The SMDP can combine TAXI video input from the mission computers with Link 16 data to output Link 16 graphics overlaid onto the TAXI video.

"For over two decades, INTEGRITY-178 has been the chosen operating system for tactical cross domain solutions," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and CEO of Green Hills Software. "Starting with the Boeing B-1B avionics upgrade and the Lockheed Martin F-35 security software, the INTEGRITY-178 RTOS has an unrivaled pedigree for certified high-robustness security."

The INTEGRITY-178 high-assurance RTOS from Green Hills Software is uniquely designed to meet both DO-178C DAL A airborne safety requirements and the NSA-defined Separation Kernel Protection Profile. INTEGRITY-178 is the only commercial operating system ever certified to the SKPP, and that certification was done by the National Information Assurance Partnership to Common Criteria EAL 6+ and NSA "High Robustness." Beyond the separation kernel, INTEGRITY-178 provides a complete set of APIs for use by multi-level security applications within a secure partition, e.g., an MLS guard, which is a fundamental requirement in a cross-domain system. The multicore version, INTEGRITY-178 tuMP™, is also the first and only RTOS to be part of a cross-domain solution certification to NSA's "Raise the Bar" initiative. INTEGRITY-178 was the first commercial RTOS approved as complying with DO-178B Level A objectives, and INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTOS to be part of a multicore certification to DO-178C and CAST-32A multicore objectives. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP directly supports a Modular Open Systems Approach, and it was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE™ Technical Standard, edition 3.0.

