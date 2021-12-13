UbiQD Expands Leadership Team, Recruits Directors of Intellectual Property and Sales

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based deep tech company specializing in nanomaterials innovation, announced today that it has recently welcomed two new full-time employees to its leadership team. Eric Moody has joined as UbiQD Director of Sales, transitioning from Manager of North American Sales for P.L. Light Systems, a 40-year old leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting. Bruce Cottrell has also joined as UbiQD Intellectual Property Director, after serving as lead patent counsel for Los Alamos National Laboratory and practicing corporate patent law for more than 35 years.

UbiQD Director of Sales Eric Moody and UbiQD Director of Intellectual Property Bruce Cottrell recently joined the company. Photo credit UbiQD, Inc.

"The quality and pace of innovation at UbiQD is exciting, and fun to be part of," said Cottrell. "Just in the past month, I've reviewed more than 10 invention disclosures from the team, which is incredibly fast for a company of this size. The quantum dot industry is still in its early stages and there are many opportunities for innovation."

As UbiQD rolls out new greenhouse products and plans the launch of a new line of quantum dot glass-based solar window products next year, the company has increasingly focused on building a team of sales and marketing professionals to engage with customers. Since hiring Eric Moody to lead the effort, UbiQD has also added an East Coast Sales Manager, West Coast Sales Rep, and a digital marketing firm.

"Growers understand the importance of light, and most want more and better photons for their crops," said Moody. "In my previous role, I encountered many customers who either couldn't afford energy efficient lighting, or didn't have the electrical infrastructure to implement lighting products in their greenhouses. What excites me most is how we bring both sustainability and enhanced profitability."

These critical additions to the UbiQD leadership team continue to advance the company's mission to make lasting positive impacts.



