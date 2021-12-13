LRS ENTERS VIBRANT EASTERN IOWA MARKET WITH ACQUISITIONS OF JOHNSON COUNTY REFUSE, TWO PORTABLE RESTROOM PROVIDERS: PORT 'O' JONNY, ACTION SERVICES, INC. Vertically integrated acquisitions expand LRS' Midwest footprint, delivering customer-focused waste diversion, recycling and portable services for residents and businesses across greater Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, the Midwest's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced the acquisitions of Johnson County Refuse, and two portable restroom providers: Port 'O' Jonny and Action Services, Inc., expanding the company's Midwest footprint across greater Cedar Rapids and Iowa City; all three acquisitions are effective immediately and financial terms were not disclosed.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS)

The acquisitions for LRS continue a year of unprecedented growth in the midst of a global pandemic, safely operating and delivering essential frontline waste diversion, recycling and portable sanitation services across nine Midwest states. To-date in 2021, the company completed 18 strategic, largely vertically integrated acquisitions of best in class, independent, family-owned waste, recycling and portable services companies.

Founded in 1982, North Liberty-based Johnson County Refuse has taken pride in delivering exceptional customer service for waste collection, recycling and roll-off container services in North Liberty and surrounding areas. Based on the acquisition, LRS will immediately serve as the waste and recycling services provider for nearly 20 Johnson County municipalities, more than 3,600 commercial customers, and welcomes 50 employees to the LRS family. Johnson County Refuse Owner Steve Smith will continue to lead operations and service delivery alongside the company's existing management team.

"Across the Midwest, LRS has demonstrated vision and leadership by delivering sustainable and circular waste diversion and recycling services to help reduce the carbon footprint, and assure customers their waste is being disposed reliably and responsibly," Smith said. "After more than 35 years of building a business on principles of sustainability and customer service, we couldn't be more proud to join forces with LRS, streamline operations, expand services, and double-down on delivering the best possible experience for our customers."

The combination of Hiawatha-based Port 'O' Jonny, founded in 1986, and Cedar Rapids-based Action Services, Inc., founded in 1991, will create a portable services regional powerhouse led by Action Services Owner Jay Kremer.

"We were attracted to LRS for several reasons as an independently-owned business, namely the company's steadfast commitment to growing organically and through the acquisition of storied family-owned waste industry businesses," said Action Services' Kremer. "We look forward to seeing the legacy of our businesses flourish under the LRS banner, and to maintaining a commitment to our valued customers who helped get us to this milestone moment."

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve, Jay, all employees and thousands of customers from each of these outstanding companies to our LRS family. This strategic trifecta of acquisitions gives us an immediate foothold in Eastern Iowa, the ability to scale and introduce new services, and the opportunity to consolidate operational redundancies to produce an even better customer experience," said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley.

The acquisition of Johnson County Refuse results in the addition of over 50 waste, recycling and roll-off trucks to the LRS fleet; and the acquisitions of Port 'O' Jonny and Action Services adds 25 portable services trucks. Waste and recycling will continue to be disposed at the Iowa City Landfill operated by Johnson County.

LRS first entered the Iowa market in 2019, providing commercial roll-off container services in Davenport and throughout Scott County.

Click here to view other LRS milestone acquisitions announced in 2021, and learn more about LRS.

