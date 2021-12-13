107 ROWERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD EMBARK UPON THE TALISKER WHISKY ATLANTIC CHALLENGE 2021

SAN SEBASTIÁN DE LA GOMERA, Spain, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, 107 rowers from around the world set off on a voyage across the ocean for the start of Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – an incredible 3,000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic Ocean.

The soul-changing journey and challenge of a lifetime saw competitors launching from the Spanish port of San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands to spend anywhere between 29-60 days at sea on average finishing in Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua-Barbuda from January onwards. The crews will be exposed to all of nature's elements – facing a multitude of weather conditions, up to 40ft waves and experience rare wildlife sightings.

36 international teams – including five-person, all-female and solo crews – from countries including the Netherlands, the United States of America and Great Britain are taking on the race after years of preparation.

This year, three teams from the fleet – Anna Victorious (GB), Migaloo (NL) and Foar From Home (US) – are rowing to raise awareness and funds to help support Talisker's pledge for the protection and preservation of sea forests with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans.

The teams will be rowing for One For The Sea, an initiative launched by Scotch whisky brand, Talisker, to help support the protection and preservation of 100 million square metres of sea forest by 2023 alongside Parley. One For The Sea aims to empower people across the world to reconnect with the beauty and fragility of the sea and recognize our collective responsibility to take action.

Anna Victorious are a group of four friends from the UK, choosing to row One For The Sea in memory of the late wife of one crew member, to continue her passion for the sea and her desire to protect it for future generations. Joining them are Migaloo – a two-man crew from the Netherlands – rowing One For The Sea to support their ongoing work to address ocean conservation. The third ambassador team, Foar From Home, are four veterans from the USA, choosing to row One For The Sea because of their fundamental belief in the power of the ocean and its benefits that transcend visual beauty.

Donations can be made by visiting oneforthesea.com/donate. Each donation will support Parley's direct impact work to help protect and preserve sea forests.

Anna Victorious (GB): IG @doitforanna | TW: @AnnaVictorious2 | FB: @doitforanna

Migaloo (NL): IG: @team_migaloo | FB: @TeamMigaloo2021

Foar From Home ( USA ): IG: @foar_from_home | TW: @FFH2021 | FB: @foarfromhome

Follow: @atlanticcampaigns for full race updates

The One For The Sea ambassador teams join 33 other crews rowing in this year's Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Rob Murray from Anna Victorious, said:

"We are thrilled to be embarking on our journey across the Atlantic to help raise awareness and funds for ocean preservation for One For The Sea. As a team, we have a deep-rooted passion for the sea. Our crossing is in memory of crewmate, Ed's, wife, Anna, who campaigned for ocean preservation. We hope to continue that passion for the sea through our work with Talisker and Parley for the Oceans throughout our crossing, and for many years to come."

Aidan Scherpbier from Migaloo, said:

"We have been actively campaigning for ocean protection and preservation for a number of years. We are excited to continue that work for One For The Sea as part of our Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge crossing – we believe education and creating awareness are fundamental to helping address ocean conservation."

Paul Lore from Foar From Home, said:

"Living on the east coast in the USA, we personally understand the importance of protecting our world's oceans. We hope our Atlantic crossing for One For The Sea inspires awareness and action around the world, as well as at home in Amelia Island. We believe in the incredible power of the ocean, and its far-reaching benefits – we can't wait to experience that intimate connection with the ocean, and its wildlife, and to channel those experiences into our roles as One For The Sea ambassadors."

To date, the Talisker x Parley collaboration has helped to conserve 40 million square metres of marine ecosystems. Kelp sea forests cover over 25% of the world's coastline and are found fringing every continent except Antarctica. They play a critical role in ocean health by sequestering carbon dioxide, regulating pH, harbouring microorganisms, and providing habitat and nourishment for marine life and keystone species.

The first distillery on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, Talisker Whisky is made by the sea. For nearly 200 years, the spirit and energy of the vast ocean that surrounds the distillery has created and shaped the signature maritime and briny notes you can taste in its whisky today. In their partnership, Talisker Whisky and Parley for the Oceans are unified in a shared love for the oceans and a joint commitment to support their preservation for future generations.

Talisker Whisky have sponsored the Atlantic Challenge for eight years and share the same love for adventure and the world's oceans. Talisker has a rich history with the sea – in 1830 Talisker Whisky was founded by the MacAskill brothers who rowed from Eigg to the Isle of Skye to find the perfect spot for their distillery in Scotland. Just like the Talisker distillery, this row represents what it means to be made by the sea.

Lieke Hompes, Global Head of Marketing Talisker, said:

"As a whisky made on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, we have a personal connection with the power and beauty of the ocean. Our One For The Sea campaign aims to inspire people around the world to feel the amazing connection to the sea, and galvanise them to take action to help protect and preserve it for future generations.

We are thrilled to work with our One For The Sea teams this year to help them raise funds and awareness for ocean preservation as part of their crossing and we wish them and the entire fleet a journey of a lifetime!"

Carsten Heron Olsen, CEO of Atlantic Campaigns, said:

"We are so excited to see off our fleet of Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Rowers, 2021 from the shores of San Sebastien, La Gomera. These rowers, from all over the world, are embarking on an incredible journey that started many months and years ago as they began their fundraising campaigns. The teams have been working tirelessly to fundraise for some incredible causes, and race start marks the culmination of all that hard work as they embark across the Atlantic Ocean. This journey offers a unique opportunity that few others will ever experience. We look forward to welcoming them safely onto the shores of Antigua in a few weeks and months' time."

