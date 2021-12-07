Roche Freedman Secures Historic $100 Million Verdict

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roche Freedman LLP, led by its co-founders Vel Freedman and Kyle Roche, secured a $100 million verdict on behalf of W&K Information Defense Research LLC in Kleiman vs. Wright, a case pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

"We are immensely gratified that a jury has awarded our client, W&K Information Defense Research LLC, $100,000,000 and found that Craig Wright wrongfully took bitcoin-related assets from W&K. Many years ago, Wright told the Kleiman family that he and Dave Kleiman developed revolutionary Bitcoin based intellectual property. Despite those admissions, Wright refused to give the Kleimans their fair share of what Dave helped create and instead took those assets for himself," said Roche Freedman LLP founders Vel Freedman and Kyle Roche.

After nearly four years of litigation, a 15-day trial, and over 800 court filings, the jury's $100 million verdict sets a historical precedent in the innovative and transformative industry of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

It sends a clear message to those in cryptocurrency that there are lawyers who understand this space and will bring claims to trial against wrongdoers.

"Our firm, Roche Freedman is honored to have represented the Plaintiffs, protected Dave Kleiman's legacy, and ensured his family receives the benefits of his labor," added Freedman and Roche.

