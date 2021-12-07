Phelps Construction Group Announces Opening of New York Office

BOONTON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phelps Construction Group, a full-service construction management firm, has expanded its presence in the tri-state area with the opening of a New York office. The Westchester County based office is located at 245 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne, New York.

The addition of the Hawthorne office will help better meet the needs of Phelps Construction Group's growing client base in the Hudson Valley area. The firm is current completing two projects conveniently located adjacent to the office in Hawthorne on Saw Mill River Road. One, a 13,000 SF commercial office renovation and the other, a two-year, ground up construction of new distribution facility with a 250,000 SF footprint.

Additionally, the firm has been working for Subaru Distributors Corp. in Orangeburg, NY on their phased corporate office expansion and renovations. Construction of a 132,000 SF warehouse addition was completed in 2016 and second phase of this project, which included the complete interior and façade renovation of their office concluded earlier this year. The third and final phase of the project entails creating a 70,000 SF technician training center including automotive training shops, laboratories, class rooms and additional administrative offices.

"The decision to expand our presence into New York was a relatively easy one," said Douglas Phelps, CEO of Phelps Construction Group. "Over the past several years we have been very successful in the New York market, especially in Westchester, Orange and Rockland Counties. We are excited for the opportunity to be more local to these areas and continue to build relationships with local clients and subcontractors."

Phelps Construction Group, headquartered in Boonton, NJ, provides pre-construction, design-build, and construction management services. The firm has completed a wide range of major commercial, industrial, and institutional projects since its founding in 2007; including the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island for The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. More recently, the firm began construction of a new 32,000 SF middle school for Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark, New Jersey.

