Christina Melas-Kyriazi Joins Bain Capital Ventures As Its Newest Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain Capital Ventures today announced the addition of our newest partner Christina Melas-Kyriazi, who will be based in our San Francisco office and focus on seed and Series A investments in emerging fintech and commerce companies. With Christina joining the BCV team, we now have seven investing partners based in San Francisco and Palo Alto, and our early-stage investing practice on the West Coast will continue to represent more than half of our investments.

We immediately saw star power in Christina, and we are thrilled that she chose to join BCV.

Christina brings a wealth of operational experience honed in leadership roles at Affirm and GoFundMe, as well as expertise as an angel investor, to BCV. Christina has invested in over 20 startups, many in the fintech, prop-tech, and enterprise SaaS sectors, and has helped multiple companies scale from seed-to-growth. She will serve as a trusted, hands-on partner to early-stage founders building their go-to-market and expansion strategies.

"We have worked with Christina for many years as an angel investor partner on early-stage deals and her commitment to entrepreneurs' success is second to none; she always goes the extra mile for founders," said Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "But Christina also has invaluable operational experience in product at Affirm and GoFundMe, so she knows first-hand the challenges founders face all along the company-building journey. We're thrilled to welcome someone of Christina's caliber, with such a unique combination of investment and operational experience, to the BCV team."

Christina will work closely with the BCV investment teams focused on fintech and commerce, two core areas of focus for the firm. BCV has backed billion-dollar fintech companies such as AvidXchange, FlyWire, and GoCardless, as well as emerging leaders such as Finix and Pleo. BCV has also invested in global commerce-tech leaders such as Attentive, BloomReach, Mirakl, ShipBob, and Recharge, and consumer commerce brands Rent the Runway and Jet.com.

"Christina's expertise at the intersection of fintech and e-commerce is a perfect complement to BCV's deep focus on these domains," said Merritt Hummer, partner at BCV. "Christina brings tremendous insight into and broad connectivity to these ecosystems. We immediately saw star power in Christina, and we are thrilled that she chose to join BCV in the next chapter of her career."

"As an operator, I'm passionate about the 0-1 phase of product building," said Christina. "There are still so many hard problems left to solve, especially within fintech and commerce-tech and I can't wait to work closely with creative, mission-driven founders to support them as they build the next great companies in these sectors, as well as with the entire BCV team to find and support the next generation of founders."

Christina joins BCV at a time of continued expansion for the firm. Earlier this year, BCV raised $1.3 billion in new funds and announced a renewed focus on seed and Series A deals. BCV has deep domain expertise in enterprise technology, investing in forward-thinking founders leveraging today's most promising technologies, including embedded finance, product-led growth, cloud infrastructure, commerce-tech, AI, and machine learning. Some of BCV's early-stage investments that have achieved breakout growth include Attentive, Clari, Finix, Flywire, Material Bank, Moveworks, Recharge, Redis Labs, and SmartRent, and the firm continues to back tomorrow's leaders, including Airbase, Ankorstore, AutoLeap, Orum, Pleo, and Properly. Since its first venture fund in 2001, BCV has invested more than $4.5 billion into 365 companies and helped its portfolio realize over $430 billion in enterprise value.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. BCV invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries, from SaaS, infrastructure software and security to fintech and healthcare to commerce and consumer tech. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 365 companies, including Attentive, Digital Currency Group, DocuSign, Flywire, Jet.com, LinkedIn, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, SendGrid, and SurveyMonkey. BCV has $9.2 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Kristi Essick

Bain Capital Ventures

kristi@archwaypr.com

415-407-8714

Christina Melas-Kyriazi, Bain Capital Ventures

(PRNewsfoto/Bain Capital Ventures)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain Capital Ventures