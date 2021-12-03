HAVEN Creative Awarded the 2021 Excellence in Small Business Award from the Union County Chamber of Commerce

UNION COUNTY, N.C., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVEN Creative has been recognized as the 2021 Excellence in Small Business Award recipient by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

The award was announced in conjunction with the Union County Chamber 2021 Excellence in Business Awards Gala, which took place on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Monroe, NC.

"Eighteen months ago, I wasn't sure if our business was going to survive the pandemic. HAVEN survived and thrived, in no small part, due to the Union County Chamber and our partners throughout the region. To now be recognized by those partners for our contributions to the community is incredibly special," Jeni Bukolt, Founder and CEO of HAVEN, said.

HAVEN was one of three finalists for the Excellence in Small Business award category, which recognizes Union County businesses with fewer than 20 employees for their contributions to the community.

The Union County Chamber of Commerce serves the business community by championing business growth and business prosperity throughout Union County. HAVEN Creative is a proud member of the Union County Chamber.

HAVEN Creative is a branding agency built around communities. Based in NC, HAVEN works closely with government agencies, private businesses and nonprofits to develop, design and deploy powerful branding and compelling communications throughout their organizations. www.havencreativeagency.com

Press Contact: Ian Redman

Contact Email: ian@havencreativeagency.com

