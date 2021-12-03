Discount Tire To Acquire Tire Rack And Merge Operations, Creating Leading Omnichannel Tire Buying Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, is acquiring Tire Rack, a leading independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels and performance accessories. The acquisition is a significant investment in Discount Tire's commitment to provide the most Inviting, Easy, and Safe omnichannel, B2B, and fleet customer experiences in the world. The transaction is expected to close December 31, 2021.

Discount Tire chief executive officer Dean Muglia, a 32-year veteran of the business, will continue as CEO of Discount Tire. Mike Joines, with 42 years leading Tire Rack, will join the combined organization as CEO of Tire Rack along with Matt Edmonds and Mark Veldman of Tire Rack's executive team. The Tire Rack executive team and management team will continue in their roles to advance the company's digital sales and online customer experience and partner with Discount Tire on integration efforts. The Veldman family, founders of Tire Rack, will have representation on the Board of Directors of Discount Tire.

Discount Tire, which was founded by Bruce T. Halle in 1960 and remains privately held, intends to continue to use the Tire Rack brand name as TIRERACK.COM online, TR Wholesale Solutions in car dealer and wholesale channels, and TIRE RACK MOBILE INSTALLATION in the mobile installation arena. The company, which is legally named The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, currently does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct online.

Tire Rack was founded by Peter and Wilma Veldman along with Mike Joines in 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and grew rapidly as one of the most trusted and respected sources of information for online buyers of tires, wheels and accessories. As of October 31, 2021, privately held, family-owned Tire Rack employed more than 950 Team Members. It will become wholly owned by Discount Tire, also a privately held family-owned business, at closing. Tire Rack Team Members will be integrated into Discount Tire with the Tire Rack headquarters being maintained in South Bend, Indiana.

"We have for many years admired one another from afar, each pushing the industry forward to meet customers where they are most confident shopping for tires and wheels," said Dean Muglia, CEO at Discount Tire. "We could not be more excited about adding Tire Rack's operations and its excellent team led by Mike Joines, who I've come to know well. This accelerates our omnichannel strategy, provides a broader distribution network and a platform to enhance our B2B and fleet capabilities. Quite simply, we are better together."

"The acquisition of Tire Rack is a natural pairing of two storied, family-owned brands that built thriving businesses by treating people how they want to be treated, and focusing on delivering the best possible experiences for our people and our customers," said Michael Zuieback, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Discount Tire. "We were attracted to Tire Rack for the vision they share with Discount Tire in transforming the omnichannel, B2B and fleet customer experiences. We are excited to collaborate on enhancing the tools and technologies that will advance an entire industry. Together, we will make more dreams come true for all our wonderful people."

"We believe we can provide a greater impact through better service to Customers that have chosen Tire Rack for their tire and wheel needs and provide better opportunities for our Team Members through this partnership," said Mike Joines, Tire Rack CEO. "Joining the Discount Tire family is an incredible milestone for our business, an opportunity for our Team Members and a testament to the hard work and legacy of Pete and Wilma Veldman. We're thrilled to become a part of Discount Tire, a company that serves customers through an Inviting, Easy, and Safe experience while also taking care of and valuing their Team Members."

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Discount Tire was founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle and serves customers at 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California. Discount Tire's latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire buying experience that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

About Tire Rack

Tire Rack, family-owned and headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, is a leading independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels and performance accessories. Since 1979, Tire Rack has grown from a single-point retail store in Indianapolis to encompass over 2.8 million square feet of space in ten distribution centers across the country. Tire Rack does business as TIRERACK.COM online, TR Wholesale Solutions in the car dealer and wholesale channels and TIRE RACK MOBILE INSTALLATION in select areas as a mobile installation solution.

