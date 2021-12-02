/R E P E A T -- Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Signs Distribution Partnership with USA Rapid Test/

After successful launch, confirms additional $4.2 Million Purchase Order

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with USA Rapid Test, LLC ("USA Rapid Test") under which USA Rapid Test has placed an initial purchase order for US$4.2 million personal space, Atmofizer A500s.

USA Rapid Test, based out of Clearwater, Florida, is an industry-leading distributor of COVID-19 rapid tests and distributes to major companies in the healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and entertainment industries. In accordance with terms of the distribution agreement, USA Rapid Test will hold non-exclusive rights to distribute Atmofizer products throughout the United States through online, B2C and B2B channels.

"There is no comparison to the level of clean air the Atmofizer produces and selling it as simple as walking into a room that has one," said USA Rapid Test COO, Monica Agami. "The technology is revolutionary and the difference in the air's breathability is remarkable. We can now create safer 'bubbles' in not just doctor's offices or hotel rooms but also homes, businesses, classrooms, or locker rooms."

"We're excited to have USA Rapid Test as a partner. The scale of their first order is a testament to their commitment, the momentum in the space and the size of the market. The air we breathe is at the center of the conversation today with COVID and it's long overdue." said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "While today's announcement will help us reach homes, classrooms and offices throughout the United States, our mission is much bigger and global. Demand to integrate and license our sound wave agglomeration technology has been strong and we welcome the opportunity to work with partners in the air purification industry to improve their efficacy and efficiency."

"We proactively approached Atmofizer to be their distributor for only one reason... it worked for me. I put an Atmofizer A500 in my bedroom and I was no longer a chronic 'wake-up stuffy everyday' guy" said USA Rapid Test CEO, David Lee Jensen. "Striving to help get America back to work and play, safely is at our business foundation."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent-pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

About USA Rapid Test

USA Rapid Test began in June 2020 with a purpose to fill the dire need for COVID tests that were fast, highly accurate and most importantly manufactured in the United States. USA Rapid Test partnered with a CLIA High-Complexity Lab out of Dayton, Ohio and DG Medical Manufacturing as the Master Distributor for an industry-first Oral Rinse PCR test. USA Rapid Test added distribution for New Jersey based Access Bio, an FDA EUA Manufacturer of CareStart Antigen and Antibody rapid tests. USA Rapid Test has built the marketing, sales process, sub-distributors, fulfillment, and delivery lines for its products. USA Rapid Test has provided over 500,000 individual COVID0-19 tests and pandemic solution-oriented products to help several hundred clients in almost all 50 states. There are a wide variety of industries represented including,

Hospitality : Hyatt Global, Hilton Group, Westgate Properties, Vikand Medical Services (Cruise line Industry)





Pro Sports : ESPN, IMSA/NASCAR (Motorsports), LA Lakers (NBA), Denver Broncos (NFL), Chicago White Sox (MLB)





Entertainment : Alvin Ailey Dance Co., New York City Ballet, IATSE (Theatre Union), The Phantom of the Opera, Eric the Trainer, multiple Film Production companies





Education : University of AZ, Parsons College, State of Rhode Island , private high-schools





Retail & Online : Smart & Final, Liverpool (MEX), Roma Pharmacies (MEX), Calimax, QuickAid Supply (#1 Amazon Medical Distributor)





Healthcare: Kaiser Permanente, Right At Home In-home Care, Visiting Angels Home Care, Advanced Integrated Medicine, Caryn Health, Marquis Labs .

