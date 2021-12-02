OFFICE Stays One Step Ahead with Infor

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that OFFICE, a leading-edge fashion footwear specialist and part of Truworths International, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Fashion to align multiple business processes within a unified ERP system. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution will be deployed by Infor partner Fortude, and will help OFFICE simplify complex processes across merchandising, warehousing, allocations, planning and inventory management for greater business efficiency.

As part of its wider digital transformation strategy, OFFICE recognised the need to future-proof its merchandise management system and was looking for a solution that would simplify its complex business processes. OFFICE's omnichannel model was placing considerable strain on existing IT resources and the business wanted to eradicate inefficiencies while securing real-time business insight to boost decision-making capabilities.

"Our IT infrastructure wasn't keeping pace with the business' rate of growth," comments Jon Richens, OFFICE's managing director. "Infor CloudSuite Fashion will provide the streamlined functionality that the business needs, resulting in real efficiency savings across the organisation. We will be able to deliver timely, accurate and insightful business information to the right people, at the right time, enabling faster, more pro-active decision-making.

"We're a dynamic business and need systems to match," Richens continues. "The solutions from Infor provide simplicity of architecture but with the depth and breadth of industry-specific functionality we need, all at an attractive price point and with the added resilience and agility of the cloud. The level of commitment from both the Infor and Fortude teams has been second-to-none, and we've established a truly collaborative working partnership, which I'm confident will stand us in good stead once we start implementation in 2022."

"Our roots in fashion and skill in leveraging enterprise technology solutions were key to our selection for the project. Our knowledge and expertise ensure customers select the most effective solutions in meeting their specific needs — no matter how complex." comments James Abdool, Fortude SVP for UK & Europe. "By working in partnership with Infor, we made sure we understood the challenges OFFICE was facing, and how Infor's solutions could meet these challenges head on, by setting the right infrastructure in place to underpin best-practice processes right across the business."

"The flexibility and agility of cloud technology is the perfect fit for growing businesses that are fully embracing an omnichannel model," comments Anwen Robinson, Infor GM and SVP for UK & Ireland. "Infor CloudSuite Fashion offers industry-specific functionality to enable brands to respond quickly and effectively to shifting consumer demands. As OFFICE has recognised, it's the ideal solution for fashion businesses that are keen to refine and streamline their key business processes. What results is comprehensive organisational visibility and insight, coupled with a rapid return on investment and a solid platform for sustainable business growth."

About OFFICE

OFFICE is a leading-edge fashion footwear specialist, providing style-conscious customers with innovative shoes to suit every occasion. We pride ourselves on our unique product range – created by our in-house design team and global brand partnerships, all of which are recognisable by their individuality, design and quality. In 2015, OFFICE was acquired by Truworths International, an investment holding and management company. Truworths is a market-leading fashion apparel retailer in South Africa offering internationally inspired clothing, footwear and accessories for ladies, men, teenagers and kids across a diversified portfolio of its own exclusive brands. To learn more, please visit www.office.co.uk

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Fortude

Fortude is an Infor Global Alliance Partner, delivering world-class solutions to customers worldwide. Our consulting teams' expert knowledge in fashion, food & beverage, manufacturing, and distribution, coupled with our unique delivery framework, enables customers to implement their Infor software successfully and benefit from continuous optimisation and support as their businesses grow. Our certified resources are based out of our offices in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, and India, and have experience in implementing projects across many countries in North America, Europe, South East Asia and South Asia. At Fortude, our value proposition is to 'Deliver Solutions That Matter.' To learn more, please visit www.fortude.com.

