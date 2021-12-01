Wondershare EdrawMax Now Available with Dark Mode and New Template Community

Wondershare EdrawMax has released its latest version, 11.5 that includes dark mode, an upgraded template community, symbol library, and new diagram types.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology has announced a brand-new update for EdrawMax 11.5, an advanced but user-friendly diagramming tool. Apart from adding an intuitive dark mode, the software has updated its template community and symbol library. To meet all kinds of growing diagramming needs, EdrawMax has added more diagram types and drastically improved its overall processing speed.

"EdrawMax 11.5 is our most advanced version so far, with many added updates related to diagram types and symbol libraries," said Edwin Wang, the Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMax.

"With the addition of features like an intuitive dark mode and an updated community template, we'll be better able to meet all kinds of diagramming needs of our users."

Here are some of the major features of EdrawMax Version 11.5:

Dark Mode : Users can now seamlessly switch between light and dark modes, according to their preferences to get a personalized experience of the application.

EdrawMax Template Community Update : A brand-new user interface is in place for the community feature. This user-generated community now has over 7000 templates for diagrams related to education, engineering, business, and more.

Updated Symbol Library : 80+ new PPT icons with updated symbols for organizational charts, calendars, lists, Gantt charts, project timelines, and matrix diagrams.

New Diagram Types Added : Now available: roadmaps, risk management, course learning, and user research.

Other Updates: 100+ built-in professional design templates. Software now opens 60% faster, and the Symbols Library has now been published on the Template Community. And the latest version improved the drawing experience of electrical diagrams.

With these improvements and changes, EdrawMax has now evolved into one of the best diagramming tools available, with its extensive set of assets packed in a user-friendly interface.

EdrawMax Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare EdrawMax is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, and on the web. Trusted by over 25 million users and reputable brands, it provides visual solutions to create flowcharts, organizational charts, network diagrams, floor plans, education diagrams, and over 280 different types of diagrams. EdrawMax comes in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Russian versions. Pricing starts from US$69 semi-annually.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

