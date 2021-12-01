Logicalis US named MSP of the Year at the Channel Partner Insight Channel Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its dedication to agility, innovation and exemplary work as Architects of Change™, Logicalis US has been named MSP of the Year by Channel Partner Insight during the Channel Innovation Awards 2021.

Logicalis US was selected as MSP of the Year, rising above hundreds of entries from its peers and competitors from across North America. This award recognizes Logicalis' work as a leading MSP to help customers continuously plan, implement and manage their digital transformation. Logicalis works alongside its customers to achieve their business outcomes and maximize technology investments, adopt software and services, simplify renewals and respond to new and changing business conditions.

"We are honored to have been awarded MSP of the Year by Channel Partner Insight," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's focus on innovation and excellence we support our customers in their long-term success. This recognition is a testament to our work as Architects of Change as we provide our customers with consistent support in any environment."

Logicalis US offers customers over 20 years of experience and a comprehensive portfolio of services across multiple industries. The company's expertise and unwavering dedication to serve as true partners in any environment stands as a testament to its role as a top MSP.

"These awards are about celebrating success in a fast-paced, highly competitive market," said CPI editor Nima Sherpa Green. "Over the past year, Logicalis has demonstrated leading agility and innovation in the channel, making the company stand out as a true MSP of the Year. On behalf of the whole Channel Partner Insight team, I wish a warm congratulations to Logicalis for truly galvanizing the channel to advance into new opportunities and technologies."

The annual Channel Innovation Awards are designed to recognize channel players and their vendors across the US who are at the forefront of growth, new technologies and thought leadership. The awards shine a spotlight on new thinking, solutions, and success in the channel over the past 12 months.

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

