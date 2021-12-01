Global Restaurant Leadership Conference to Return to Dubai in 2022 Senior executives from top global restaurant chains will gather 15-17 November 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Restaurant Leadership Conference (GRLC), the restaurant industry's premier global conference, presented by Winsight, LLC, will return to the JW Marriott Marquis luxury hotel in Dubai, UAE 15-17 November 2022.

Technomic is predicting double-digit growth for the global foodservice industry in 2022 into 2023. As the hub for global foodservice leaders to gather, GRLC, in partnership with its title sponsors—The Coca-Cola Company, IFFCO and NCR Corporation—will host approximately 1,000 senior executives from top chains across Europe, MENA, Asia-Pac and North America.

"The global restaurant industry is in the midst of an extraordinary recovery, and we're excited to return back to Dubai where it all began," said Chris Keating, head of conferences for Winsight.

GRLC is anchored by premium networking opportunities and an expert-led agenda focusing on leadership stories, successful strategies, discussions about the future of the world market and forecasts and research findings. The biggest global leaders in the industry have spoken at GRLC in recent years, including the CEOs of Yum! Brands, Chick-Fil-A, Inspire Brands, Nando's, Jollibee, DineEquity, Hungry Jack's, Dunkin' Brands, Shake Shack and many more.

GRLC offers complimentary registration to qualified restaurant operators; registration opens April 2022.

To learn more about GRLC, visit GlobalRLC.com

