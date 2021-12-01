Expansive™ Venues Debuts Multi-Level, 10,000 Square Foot Event Space in Midtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive™ introduces The Oasis at 2828, a multi-level, 10,000 square-foot event space at 2828 North Central Avenue in midtown Phoenix. Purposefully designed to accommodate social and corporate events alike, this impressive venue offers ample opportunities to bring unique and memorable events to life with soaring ceilings and both indoor and outdoor areas. The Oasis at 2828 is Expansive's second venue in Phoenix, after Monroe Patio in the downtown Heard Building, and reflects the company's continued commitment to and investment in the booming Arizona market.

The Oasis at 2828, located on the first floor and mezzanine of the 14-floor building, hosts a variety of events from conferences and training programs to social events, company parties, and weddings. Featuring strong architecture and floor-to-ceiling windows, its modern interiors are punctuated by "wow" moments that lend it warmth and personality, from a vibrant birds-of-paradise-papered seating nook and programmable light features to a stunning glass-enclosed board room. It also offers a 30-foot drop down screen and projector, an elevated stage, a large bar and foyer, and a mezzanine with additional seating.

"Our newest venue is designed as an all-inclusive event solution including pre- and post conference meeting areas, break out rooms, top-tier audio/visual, and more," said Sarah Weiss, Expansive's National Event Director. "Whether you're planning a seminar, digital conference, or a wedding, you'll have everything you need to make your unique vision a reality."

Expansive Venues offers unique rooftop and patio venues in several premiere cities including Denver, Miami, and Columbia, SC, and hosts a variety of events across its 44 Expansive Workspace locations. Each includes flexible floor plans and is fully furnished, giving clients the option to design from a blank canvas or step into a turnkey venue. In addition to one-time events, Expansive also hosts recurring programs and training events at any of its locations across the country. To book or inquire, email events@expansive.com.

Real estate leader Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive in 44 locations across the U.S. By owning the buildings it develops and operates, Expansive offers flexibility at lower cost to maximize organizations' return on their workspace investment. Expansive provides a wide range of space types including event venues, flexible and on-demand workspace, long term leases, meeting and training rooms, storage, and more. For more information, visit expansive.com.

