ANCHOR AUDIO Promotes sales leader Russell Thompson

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio has appointed Russell Thompson, to the new position of Regional Sales Manager, West and Midwestern US. In his new role, Russell will drive growth plans for the AVI Sales channel as well as manage the Regional Anchor Audio dealer network. "Since early 2021, Russell has demonstrated remarkable sales growth and program development successes with Audio Video Integrators", mentioned Glenn Busse, Director of Sales and Marketing, adding "Russell brings extensive Pro AV rental sector experience with over 2 decades at VER."

Anchor Audio continues to prioritize of focus on customers and delivering gear fast. Through the pandemic the company initiated new "Anchor Blue" campaign and a multitude of sales and marketing tools for its authorized dealer network

About Anchor Audio: Established in 1973, Anchor Audio Anchor Audio manufactures the highest quality portable sound systems in the USA. Products are sold through an authorized dealer network and currently serve over 2,000 school districts, all branches of the military, and houses of worship. Anchor innovations include all-in-one battery-powered PA systems as well as full complement wireless technology. For more information visit: www.anchoraudio.com

